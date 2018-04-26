Abilis to host seminar

Abilis, the Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting an informational seminar titled “Navigating the Special Needs Journey” on May 12 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the UCONN Stamford Campus, GEN RE Auditorium, at One University Place in Stamford. This seminar is free and open to the public.

The seminar is designed to aid parents, caregivers and professionals of special-needs children to help prepare for and successfully navigate key transitions from birth into adulthood.

Keynote speaker Susan Senator will share stories of parents of children with autism and her own personal journey. Susan Senator is the author of “Making Peace with Autism, The Autism Mom’s Survival Guide, and Autism Adulthood: Strategies and Insights for a Fulfilling Life.” Senator is the mother of three boys, her eldest has autism.

Michael Beloff, a financial adviser at Barnum Financial Group, will provide legal and financial insights to help families prepare for the future of their special-needs child.

This seminar is underwritten by a grant from The Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation. Registration is required. For more information and to register online please visit abilis.us.