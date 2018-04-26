Banking veteran joins First County Bank

William Catanzaro has joined First County Bank’s commercial banking division as vice president, commercial banking officer.

“Bill is a Stamford native with over 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate lending. In that time, he has developed an extensive business network in the community. He will be originating and building commercial relationships for the bank. We know Bill will be a strong contributor to the bank’s commercial lending team,” said Reyno Giallongo, chairman and CEO.

Prior to joining First County Bank, Catanzaro held commercial real estate lending and portfolio management positions that focused on the Fairfield County market. He has extensive expertise with commercial and industrial and commercial real estate lending.

Catanzaro and his family reside in Stamford.