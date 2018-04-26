Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Greenwich Historical Society receives $389K

Greenwich Historical Society receives $389K

Editorial Staff
Gov. Dannel Malloy, center, with the historical society’s curator of education Anna Greco, left, and Director of Development Katrina Dorsey.

The Greenwich Historical Society has received a $389,800 STEAP (Small Town Economic Assistance Program) grant from the state of Connecticut to assist with the completion of site improvements and walkways for its expanded campus at its Bush-Holley House site. The program funds economic development, community conservation and quality-of-life capital projects because “preserving the historical integrity and beauty of our small towns is vital to our economy and quality of life,” according to the Office of Policy and Management.

The funding from the State Bond Commission will complete the Bush-Holley campus with landscape plantings, pathways, accessible ramps and walks and restored landscape features as well as drainage, slope and embankment protection.

