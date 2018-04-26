CNR nursing graduates honored

Two former leaders of the Student Nurses Association at The College of New Rochelle (CNR) were recently selected by the Westchester County Board of Health as 2018 Public Health Honorees. The award presentation took place April 19 at the Jeannette J. Phillips Building in Peekskill at a National Public Health Week celebration with Westchester Board of Health President Robert H. Baker.

Myrantz Assade, a 2017 graduate of CNR, who is now an emergency room nurse at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, and Marisa Porgpraputson, a 2018 graduate of CNR now employed as a nurse at White Plains Hospital, received Public Health Honoree certificate awards.

The new president of CNR, Bill Latimer, said, “Marisa and Myrantz are so emblematic of the students that CNR serves — both are children of immigrants and first-generation college graduates. And both had parents who emphasized the importance of higher education as a means to develop a profession, have access to health care and build a better life.”