MHA announces $15K donations

The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA) on April 17 announced that it and The Lagond Music School received donations of $15,200 each from Music & Miles: Changing Minds, as a result of the Living Proof event which took place on March 10.

Held at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, Living Proof featured musicians, performers and artists sharing their personal stories regarding mental health issues. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund at The Lagond Music School and MHA. The scholarship fund is in memory of Miles Applebaum who committed suicide in 2014 when he was 21.

“My husband Ed and I were delighted to partner with Lagond Music School and MHA to bring the concept of Living Proof to fruition,” said Shari Applebaum, Miles’ mother, founder of Music and Miles and a suicide bereavement specialist at MHA. “We hit a high note as a result of the fundraiser, touching the heart, soul and minds of people with the power of music.”

Two high school students were awarded scholarships: 16-year-old Liam Kharem of Tarrytown and 17-year-old Audrey Pretnar of Mohegan Lake.