Selling houses? Think culture

It’s not just location, location, location that’s important for many people hunting for a house; they also want to know about the schools, municipal services and cultural opportunities. With the latter in mind, the Neuberger Museum of Art recently held a “Breakfast with Realtors” to introduce the real estate community to the museum.

The Neuberger is considered to be one of Westchester’s cultural jewels, with more than 7,000 objects in its permanent collection. It houses a noteworthy collection of African art along with collections of contemporary and modern art.

The real estate agents went on a tour of the museum and met with museum officials. The Neuberger Museum is affiliated with Purchase College and located on its campus at 735 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase.