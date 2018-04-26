Morgan Stanley advisors honored

Morgan Stanley has announced that Peter Chieco of Bedford Corners, a managing director and financial adviser in its Greenwich office, has been named to the list of America’s Top 400 Financial Advisors compiled by The Financial Times. To qualify for consideration, an individual must manage a minimum of $300 million in assets and have 10 or more years of industry experience.

Chieco also was named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors. That survey considers assets under management, revenue produced and quality of service provided to clients. In addition, he was named to Forbes magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Kevin M. Peters of Goldens Bridge, a managing director and wealth adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Purchase office, also was named to the Forbes list. Forbes does its rankings based on analysis of qualitative and quantitative data.