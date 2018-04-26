Fairfield County hospitals finish fiscal ’17 in the black

All of Fairfield County’s hospitals finished fiscal year 2017 in the black, according to data from the Office of Health Care Access.

In fact, of Connecticut’s 28 acute-care hospitals, only five posted losses: Bristol, $2.6 million; Charlotte Hungerford, $3.2 million; Rockville General in Vernon, $8.2 million; Manchester Memorial, $4.4 million; and Windham, $1.8 million.

Within Fairfield County, Stamford Hospital led with nearly $36.3 million in revenues, followed by Danbury at nearly $26.5 million; Bridgeport at $25.7 million; Greenwich at $24.6 million; Norwalk at $24.1 million; and Bridgeport-based Saint Vincent’s at $7 million.

The state’s top-performing hospital was Yale-New Haven, with revenues of about $232.8 million.

On a system-wide basis, Yale-New Haven Health Systems – which includes Bridgeport and Greenwich – again led, with revenues of $302.1 million, while Western Connecticut Health Network, which includes Danbury and Norwalk, recorded revenues of $47.6 million.

Stamford Health Inc., which serves patients at Stamford Hospital, Stamford Health Medical Group, and at multiple ambulatory locations, posted a loss of $9.9 million, while Saint Vincent’s system – which includes Saint Vincent’s Hospital, an inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport, a large multispecialty provider group, and St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services – lost $2.3 million.

In March, Hartford HealthCare announced it was acquiring Saint Vincent’s from Ascension. Shortly afterward, WCHN announced plans to combine with Health Quest Systems in Dutchess County in a deal that if approved by authorities, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, would create a new seven-hospital, $2.4 billion enterprise.