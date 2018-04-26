Xerox adds two resellers to channel partner program

Xerox Corp. has announced the addition of two new resellers to its channel partner program.

Austin, Texas-based UBEO will serve as a Xerox reseller in the North, Central and East Texas markets, while Seattle-based Kelley Imaging Systems will represent the company’s product line in Washington, Oregon and Montana. Xerox signed more than 50 new document technology partners in the U.S. and Western Europe in 2017, company officials said, and the Norwalk-based tech giant plans to add a similar number of new partners this year.

“More resellers are interested in selling the full scope of the Xerox portfolio, allowing them to enter new markets, earn new customers and grow their businesses in new areas – particularly in personalized apps,” James Morrissey, vice president of sales and document technology partners for Xerox’s U.S. Channels Unit, said.