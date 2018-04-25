1 Call Care rebrands as Umbrella Care Management

A provider of care management services in New York and New Jersey has officially rebranded.

Formerly known as 1 Call Care Management, the Warwick-based company changed its name to Umbrella Care Management. The company also updated its logo, launched a new website, and created a new marketing message.

“We thought it was important to have a name that better represented the broad range of services we provide to help seniors and their family members better navigate home care, housing options and medical needs,” said Barbara Wilhelmy, the company’s president and co-founder. “Our team of certified case managers evaluate each patient’s whole picture so that we can create a plan that will maintain the patient’s well being, independence and dignity while balancing the special needs and problems of families caring for him or her.”

Founded in 2011, Umbrella Care Management provides geriatric care management services and patient advocacy for seniors and the disabled throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey areas. The company’s care managers include social workers, gerontologists or nurses with specialized knowledge of aging and chronic care issues.

Care managers assist patients with a variety of issues related to health, social needs, psychological, functional and legal or financial status. For more information, visit umbrellacaremanagement.com.