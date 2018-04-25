Stamford’s Whitmyer IP Group launches initiative to support tech startups

Stamford-based intellectual property law firm Whitmyer IP Group (WHIPgroup) has launched InventLab, an initiative to provide direct support to qualified local tech startups.

The InventLab initiative is intended to build on the work of WHIPgroup’s Stamford Tech Entrepreneur Meetup, the company said. Direct support includes IP legal advice and office space with professional-grade tech amenities at no cost, and is intended to help participating companies access other resources in Fairfield County and beyond.

“While the firm tends to service the IP needs of large international companies, we saw the exciting growth in Stamford and wanted to share our expertise with local tech firms,” WHIPgroup Founder Wes Whitmyer, Jr. said. “Our recently-expanded offices are ideal for this purpose.”

The InventLab space at WHIPgroup’s 600 Summer St. office includes high-tech conference rooms, a 3-D printer, glass-walled offices, 300Mb wireless Internet, event facilities, a full kitchen and free parking. Applications for WHIPgroup’s InventLab should be sent to inventlab@whipgroup.com.