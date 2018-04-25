90-unit apartment development approved in Fairfield

Plans to build a 90-unit residential development on the former Knights of Columbus site at 333 Unquowa Road in Fairfield have been approved by the town’s Plan & Zoning Department.

The 3.5-story proposed development includes one studio, 21 one-bedroom and 68 two-bedroom units split between two buildings, along with structured and surface parking for 170 vehicles. Amenities include a lounge area, exercise rooms and a rooftop deck. It is situated approximately 750 feet from the Fairfield train station.

Developers Post Road Residential expect a groundbreaking on the $26.5 million project later this year. Post Road originally sought approval for a 118-unit building on the site, a proposal that P&Z rejected last fall.