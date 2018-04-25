Diageo debuts virtual reality series on binge drinking

Diageo has produced and released “Decisions: Party’s Over,” a virtual reality series designed to discourage binge drinking.

“Decisions: Party’s Over” enables viewers to follows four partygoers during the course of a disastrous evening where reckless binge drinking results in a fatal case of alcohol poisoning and a sexual assault. The storylines in this production overlap, and viewers watching in the Jaunt application on GearVR or Oculus Rift can dynamically switch between character points of view throughout the presentation.

A non-interactive version in a 360-degree format is also available for mobile phone viewing. The new series is a follow-up to Diageo’s 2016 production, “Decisions,” a 360-degree presentation that placed viewers in the front seat of a fatal drunk driving accident. “Decisions” has netted almost 14 million views since its release.

“We’re continuing to use virtual reality technology for social responsibility initiatives because the immersive experience brings to life the terrifying realities and dangers associated with binge drinking,” said James Thompson, chief marketing and innovation officer of Diageo North America.

The North American operations of Diageo, one of the world’s leading purveyors of alcoholic beverages, are based out of Norwalk.