Pace University names Gary Laermer as VP for development and alumni relations

Pace University announced Monday it has hired Gary Laermer as vice president for development and alumni relations.

Laermer, a Pace alumnus, most recently led philanthropic and charitable efforts at YMCA of Greater New York. In his new role at Pace, he will direct the university’s fundraising and institutional advancement efforts. He’s also responsible for engaging Pace’s community of more than 140,000 alumni.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Pace President Marvin Krislov praised Laermer as not only a talented fundraising professional, but as an example of “everything we do at Pace. He was a first-generation college student when he came to Pace as an undergraduate, and today we couldn’t be happier to be welcoming him back to campus in a senior leadership role.”

Laermer will start the job April 30. He arrives at Pace as the college is imagining its lower Manhattan campus. The school has also recently completed about $100 million worth of work at its Pleasantville campus, updating its academic and athletic facilities and adding dormitory space.

Laermer holds a bachelor’s degree in agency administration from Pace and a master’s in information management from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. He grew up in the Bronx and resides in Bergen County, New Jersey.

“Pace has an extraordinary legacy and exciting trajectory,” Laermer said. “Alumni all over the world are doing amazing things and I am excited to work with them and engage them with Pace.”