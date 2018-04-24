Greenwich’s Nathaniel Witherell nursing home adds at-home service

The Nathaniel Witherell nursing home in Greenwich has announced the creation of Witherell At Home, an in-home care service for newly discharged short-term rehabilitation residents of the facility. The nursing home has entered into a partnership with home care specialists DanielCare Caring Choice LLC to provide the service.

The Witherell At Home service includes 24-hour live-in care, homemaker and companion care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, errand services, grocery shopping, transportation services, recreational activities, grooming and dressing supervision, and more as needed. The Witherell’s staff arrange and coordinate the in-home care at the time of discharge from the rehabilitation unit – to be carried out by DanielCare caregivers.

All DanielCare caregivers are bonded employees, screened and monitored to provide safe, reliable, and high-quality services in-home. After an initial in-person home assessment conducted by DanielCare’s executive director and a field supervisor, a caregiver is introduced to ensure that an appropriate match has been made.