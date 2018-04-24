O’Brien Insurance Agency opens New Fairfield office

New Milford-based O’Brien Insurance Agency LLC has opened its first Fairfield County office at 88 CT 37 in New Fairfield.

The new office will offer plans from a variety of national carriers for auto, home, life, health, and commercial insurance coverage. Company owner Christopher O’Brien, who began his business in 2001, said the new office was created in response to a void in the local market.

“My wife Amy and I have family in New Fairfield, so I became aware there is currently no active insurance agency in this upscale, tight-knit community,” he said. “One of our top agents, Brian Peet, has been a resident of New Fairfield his entire life, so he also helped our agency recognize the need within this community for an agency to fulfill the insurance needs of residents and business owners alike.”