New professional theatrical company to open in Ridgefield

Fairfield County’s live entertainment scene is expanding as a new Ridgefield-based professional theatrical company kicks off its inaugural season on June 7.

ACT of Connecticut is a non-profit Equity endeavor based in the Schlumberger auditorium at 36 Quarry Road in Ridgefield. ACT, which stands for “A Contemporary Theatre,” will premiere its first season with the ABBA-inspired “Mamma Mia!” for a June 7-24 run.

The company’s 2018-2019 season will also include the Andrew Lloyd Weber-Tim Rice musical “Evita” (Oct. 5-21); the Stephen Schwartz musical “Working” (Feb. 22-March 9); and the Tony Award-winning “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (May 31-June 16). In addition to its main stage shows, ACT of Connecticut will host workshops and staged readings of plays in development, as well as host summer performance camps and performance classes for high school students.

The founders of ACT of Connecticut are actor/director/producers Katie Diamond and Daniel C. Levine and music director/conductor Bryan Perri.