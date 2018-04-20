Ginsburg Development Cos. held a “topping off” ceremony on Thursday at Gateway Townhomes, marking the completion of the final floor and roof of the building at 700 Main St. in Peekskill.

The development includes 16 rowhouse condominiums, with triplex two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,649 square feet to 1,915 square feet.

Fourteen of the townhomes will be sold at market rate prices, starting at $325,000. Two units will be offered as affordable workforce housing for those making up to 80 percent of the Westchester median income. Those sales prices are yet to be determined.

“We’re honored to play a role in Peekskill’s revitalization, especially at a site which is, quite literally, the gateway to the city,” said principal Martin Ginsburg. “Gateway Townhomes offers the convenience of downtown living at a reasonable price for new construction condominiums in Westchester County.”

Ginsburg was joined at the groundbreaking by Peekskill Mayor Andre K. Rainey and other local dignitaries.

“This collaborative effort with GDC is an example of what the city and our community can look forward to,” Rainey said. “Going forward, we strive to always deliver more than expected for the people in this wonderful community.”

The first floor of each townhome features an entrance hall, a home office or guest room and a two-car garage. Second floors consist of the living and dining rooms with eat-in kitchens. Top floors feature two or three bedrooms.

Sales are expected to begin this summer, the company said.

The Valhalla-based developer is also constructing another project in Peekskill, the $64.5 million mixed-use development, Fort Hill. That project, which is being built on the site of a former convent and Revolutionary War lookout in Peekskill, will include 178 rental apartments, a hotel and a restaurant.

The townhomes will share a shuttle bus to the Peekskill Metro-North Station with Fort Hill development. For more information visit gdchomes.com, or contact gateway@gdchomes.com, or call 914-739-1590.