Booking Holdings acquires FareHarbor

Booking Holdings Inc., the company formerly known as Priceline Group, has announced the acquisition of FareHarbor, a Denver-based provider of online reservation software. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, although FareHarbor will operate as an independent business within the company and its senior management will report to the Booking.com leadership team.

“Today travel is fueled by technology, yet the local experiences and attractions marketplace is still largely offline,” Gillian Tans, CEO of Norwalk-based Booking.com, said. “FareHarbor’s technology allows local tours and attractions to easily bring their businesses online. We see an immense opportunity to leverage this technology to bring more local experiences online, benefitting the entire global travel ecosystem for both consumers and local businesses by allowing them to connect instantly through a seamless digital experience.”

This is the first acquisition for Booking Holdings since it changed its corporate identity from Priceline Group in February. The company also operates the Kayak, Agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.