Choyce Peterson names Lerner executive vice president

Amy G. Lerner has joined commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm Choyce Peterson Inc. as executive vice president.

Lerner, who has more than 30 years in commercial real estate, will be responsible for providing strategic office space services for corporate tenants in Fairfield and Westchester counties.

She began her career as an agent for Helmsley-Spear in Manhattan’s Financial District. She then joined CBRE and for several years was a corporate service team member and tenant representative.

She co-founded AMBAR Realty Group LLC, one of the first women-owned commercial real estate firms with a WBE certification and focused on the tenant representation approach to serving clients. Lerner’s major projects have included acquisitions and dispositions for financial/brokerage firms, insurance companies and technology firms.

She lives in Somers, New York, with her husband and children.