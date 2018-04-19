Mitchell joins Website as director of digital marketing

Webster Bank has announced that Ken Mitchell has joined the company as senior vice president and director of digital marketing.

Mitchell, who has 27 years of sales and marketing experience, will oversee digital marketing strategy and campaign execution for the bank.

Prior to Webster, Mitchell worked for Century 21 Department Stores where he served as director of digital marketing and analytics.

A resident of Milford, Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography and art history from Rochester Institute of Technology.