What you need to know about Lyme Disease

Litchfield Crossings at 69 Danbury Road in New Milford will host a free seminar on the prevention and care of Lyme Disease on April 29 at 12:30 p.m. on Panera’s patio.

Author, radio host and Lyme expert Dr. Ken Hoffman, will answer questions and concerns about this silent disease that is sweeping the country. Find out what to do if you find a tick on yourself or a family member or suspect you have Lyme.

Members of “Get the Dirt” of the local Sierra Club will also be present.

