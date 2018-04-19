United Way to honor synchrony

United Way of Western Connecticut will honor Synchrony Human Resources Leader Marc Chini for his leadership commitment to corporate citizenship, volunteerism and philanthropy at its annual Heart of Gold Award Dinner. The event will be held May 17th at The Loading Dock, 375 Fairfield Ave, Stamford, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cliff Benham, a Stamford resident and board member on several Stamford nonprofit boards, will emcee the event. United Way will also award the 2018 Roberta K. Eichler Heart of Gold Scholarship to two high school seniors at the event.

As the executive vice president and human resources leader of Stamford-based Synchrony, Chini leads the company’s efforts to promote its extensive corporate citizenship activities. Synchrony hosts a company-wide volunteer initiative every April called, Pay It Forward: A Month of Caring, which mobilizes thousands of its employees to volunteer at projects across Fairfield County, the U.S., Puerto Rico, India and the Philippines. In 2017, nearly 5,000 Synchrony employees volunteered more than 35,000 hours.

The Heart of Gold Award was established in 1995 to honor business leaders who distinguish themselves through philanthropy and build volunteerism into their strategic business plans.

At the event, United Way will award two $5,000 Roberta K. Eichler Heart of Gold Scholarships to two high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism throughout their high school career.

Tickets for the Heart of Gold Award Dinner are currently on sale online at uwwesternct.org/heartofgoldtickets.