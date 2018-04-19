Pair of civic-minded couples honored at Danbury Day celebration

Danbury legislators gathered at the Capitol on April 12 to honor two couples for their contributions to the Danbury community. Citations from the Connecticut General Assembly were presented to the four during the annual Danbury Day celebration.

Bob and Lynn Taborsak and Bob and Dianne Yamin were thanked for their considerable civic and charitable work by state Sen. Michael McLachlan and state Reps. David Arconti, Will Duff, Michael Ferguson, Bob Godfrey, Stephen Harding and Richard Smith.

Godfrey said Bob and Lynn Taborsak have both served as members of the Danbury City Council. Lynn Taborsak was a state representative when Godfrey was first elected to represent the city in Hartford, and previously served as the president of the Connecticut National Organization of Women. Bob Taborsak is a former educator and well-known high school track coach who also served on the Danbury Board of Education.

“Public service runs in families and that family value is an important one. I’m so glad we are honoring these people today,” Godfrey said. “Lynn’s work with the homeless especially deserves appreciation, and every student coming up through Danbury High School knew Coach Taborsak.”

McLachlan said Bob and Dianne Yamin are active members of the Danbury Lion’s Club and St. Anthony Maronite Church, among other civic and charitable organizations. Dianne Yamin has served as a judge of Probate Court since 1990 and is a past president-judge of Connecticut Probate Assembly. Bob Yamin is Corporation Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of the city of Danbury and a member of the Danbury Lebanon American Club.

“Danbury is fortunate to have the Yamins as members of our community. There are so many things they do individually and as a couple in their philanthropic and charitable activities,” McLachlan said. “It is the efforts of people like the Yamins and the Taborsaks that makes Danbury such a wonderful place.”