Three win CT Preservation Award

The Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation presented its annual Connecticut Preservation Awards on April 5 to the team of the Fairfield Museum, town of Fairfield and David Scott Parker Architects.

The trust “recognizes outstanding preservation projects and people who have made significant contributions to the preservation of Connecticut’s historic buildings and places.”

The three recipients were recognized with an Award of Merit for the renovations to two buildings on the Museum Commons on the Historic Town Green: Sun Tavern (c. 1780) and Victorian Cottage (1888). The buildings opened to the public in the summer of 2017 and now feature interactive exhibitions and displays that include topics ranging from colonial justice to tavern life to community life. According to the trust, “Thorough planning, partnership with public and private organizations and professional guidance reinforces a broader effort to revitalize Fairfield’s historic town green, one of Connecticut’s oldest public spaces.”

“It was an honor to represent the Fairfield Museum with board member Joyce Hergenhan to receive this award,” said Shana Wiswell, the museum’s director of development. “We were thrilled to be recognized with the amazing team from David Scott Parker Architects and the town of Fairfield who worked with us to bring the Museum Commons to life. We can’t wait to reopen these award-winning properties to the public this summer.”