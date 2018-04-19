Greenwich United Way community investment grants

A total of 17 partner agencies of the Greenwich United Way received grants for vital programs that meet critical health, education and self-sufficiency needs for Greenwich residents.

The organization invested a total of $750,000 into health, education and self-sufficiency programs among 17 agencies, including Abilis, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut Inc., Community Centers Inc. of Greenwich, Family Centers, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, Kids In Crisis, Liberation Programs, Neighbor to Neighbor, Pacific House, Pathways Inc., River House Adult Day Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Center, Transportation Association of Greenwich, YMCA of Greenwich and YWCA of Greenwich.

Each agency applied for one program to receive a grant through the Greenwich United Way’s Community Investment Process, and volunteers serving on the Community Investment Process committee review grant applications from human services agencies that serve Greenwich residents.