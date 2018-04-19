New Rochelle Chamber’s ‘Starry, Starry Night’

Even though singer/songwriter Don McLean, who sings about Van Gogh’s concept of a “starry, starry night” in his hit song “Vincent,” became involved in the launch of a new album and a concert tour and was unable to attend, the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce enjoyed its “Starry, Starry Night” annual dinner dance at the VIP Country Club.

McLean, who was scheduled to be an honoree, sent a message: “The friends I had in New Rochelle, I still have today. The world I grew up in I only have in my memories, but they remain vivid and as an older man, I now realize just how lucky I was to have grown up there with so much close at hand.”

Cooper Colwell received the Distinguished Community Service Award. Jennifer Lanser, the chamber’s executive director, thanked Cooper for “giving his undying support to us and to various other organizations throughout New Rochelle during his lengthy career.”

Also honored was Daniel Bonnet of The Center for College & Careers at The Guidance Center of Westchester. The organization has a satellite office at New Rochelle High School.

The third honoree of the night was Frank Bombace of New Rochelle Auto/Body. Bombace has worked on New Rochelle’s Thanksgiving parades, donating supplies, resources, staff and acting as an ambassador to local businesses.