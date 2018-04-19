ACS honors volunteers

During National Volunteer Week, April 15 to 21, the American Cancer Society recognizes and celebrates the efforts of its 1.5 million volunteers nationwide. A recognition event was held April 13 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-West Harrison to honor Cancer Resource Volunteers, Look Good Feel Better Volunteers and others who have driven hundreds of miles during the last year to ensure that Westchester residents who needed transportation were able to get to medical facilities for their cancer treatments.

“Accomplishments in curing cancer would not be possible without the dedication of thousands of essential volunteers across Westchester and the lower Hudson Valley,” said Monica Garrigan, director of community engagement.

Other volunteers were recognized at a breakfast celebration on April 10 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. Kris Revelle, senior manager of community engagement, said, “Because of their effort we can continue our mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

The American Cancer Society trains all volunteer drivers and coordinates the rides through an online app. Visit cancer.org/ride or call 800-227-2345.