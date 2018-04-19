Komosinski joins The Westchester Bank

The Westchester Bank has named Steve Komosinski to the position of vice president and branch manager of its branch at 51 S. Moger Ave. in Mount Kisco.

Komosinski has more than 25 years of banking industry experience. Most recently he was with People’s United Bank in Riverside, Connecticut. He previously had been with HSBC and the Bank of New York. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Mount Kisco and supports local youth groups in his neighborhood as a volunteer coach for both basketball and baseball.

John M. Tolomer, president and CEO of The Westchester Bank said, “Finding talented people who understand the local community and the unique landscape that is part of Westchester is always a primary goal with us.”