Clark joins Empire City Casino

Daniel Clark has been hired by Empire City Casino in Yonkers as its director of player development. Clark was with Caesars Entertainment for 16 years and before that had been with the Waldorf Astoria in New York and the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In his new position, Clark will oversee the Empire Club loyalty program, VIP services and a team of casino hosts. He will also be responsible for devising and implementing strategies to expand new business in both the domestic and international markets.