TMPG / Uncover Studios, a marketing agency based in White Plains, has promoted Tina Ciancio to vice president and general manager. She has been with the company for more than four years and had been its director of sales.

The appointment was announced by Michael J. Valentino, president and CEO of the company.

TMPG has been in business for more than 25 years. Last year, it started a new division focused on podcasts and influence campaigns, Uncover Studios.