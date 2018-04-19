Kate Snow to keynote at Iona graduation

NBC News anchor and correspondent Kate Snow will be the keynote speaker at Iona College’s commencement ceremony on May 19.

Snow is the anchor of “NBC Nightly News” on Sundays. In addition, she appears across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, including “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “The Today Show,” and “Dateline NBC.”

Iona College President Joseph E. Nyre said, “With her commitment to reporting the truth and her compassion for the people she reports on, Kate is an example of the type of ethical leader our Iona graduates strive to become.”

Snow will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the ceremony at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.