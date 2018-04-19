Spano names health advisory board members

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced the members he appointed to serve on his newly created Health Advisory Board. The board’s goal will be to create and recommend effective policies, programs, and projects in the city regarding the health and well-being of its residents.

“It’s great to have licensed professionals who care about the vitality of our city. Taking time out of their busy schedules and volunteering their skills to expand the knowledge of our residents about common health practices will be a great benefit,” Spano said.

Co-chairs of the board are Drs. Ammir Rabadi and Iyad Annabi, both of whom are associated with St. John’s Riverside Hospital, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, New York Medical College and Lake Erie Osteopathic School of Medicine.

Members of the Health Advisory Board will serve one-year terms. A member of the mayor’s staff will serve as the health advisory board liaison.