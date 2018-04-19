New foundation to support Yonkers Library

A nonprofit has been launched to help support the Yonkers Public Library. Called the Foundation for the Yonkers Public Library (FYPL), its mission is to further enhance the library’s ability to provide outstanding programming, cutting-edge technology and vibrant meeting places that best serve Yonkers’ diverse community. That goal will be achieved through fundraising, advocacy and community partnerships.

Leading the foundation are Nancy Maron, who is vice president of the library’s board and Anietra Guzmán-Santana, president of the library board. The inaugural FYPL board of directors includes Anna Birrittella, Edward Falcone, Mary Hoar, Joann Li, Diana Lugo-Martinez, Alison Marra, Jaime Martinez, Teresa Pereira, Kathleen Ruen, Kofi Sansculotte, and Richard Stoddard.

In its first year, the foundation plans to support several key library initiatives, including the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten literacy program and public events at each branch throughout 2018, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the YPL system. More information at foundationforypl.org.