The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has named Callie Zola, a 17-year-old senior at Mamaroneck High School, as its “Girl of the Year.” Callie was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was 16. She now is in remission.

Each year, the organization recognizes a girl and a boy whose firsthand experience with a diagnosis of leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease or myeloma serves as an inspiration and motivation to the local Man & Woman of the Year Campaign, a 10-week challenge to raise funds to find cures for blood cancers. The campaign culminates in an event in June to reveal the top fundraising Man & Woman of 2018. The Girl of the Year serves as a special guest and speaker at the gala program.

Callie is the first teen-ager to be selected for the role. In the past, the patients who were honored were younger.