WCCF announces new board members

The Westchester Community College Foundation has appointed seven new members to its board of directors. Since its founding in 1969, the nonprofit has raised funds to help meet college and student needs.

Joining the board are:

John A. DeCicco Sr. who, with his brothers, founded the DeCicco grocery chain, which has 13 locations.

Alieda M. Frederico, a vice president with TD Bank, who also is on the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency, is corporate secretary of the Westchester County Association and a board member of White Plains Hospital Center.

George Latimer (ex-officio member), who is the Westchester county executive.

Thomas T. Lee, chief of neurosurgery at St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he is also a member of the board of trustees and serves on the finance committee.

Michael J. Talluto, who has been with PepsiCo for 17 years and currently is its IT director in Purchase.

Helen Tinch Williams, who was a music teacher in the Ossining School District and an adjunct professor at Manhattanville College.

Susan Elion Wollin, an executive search consultant who has served as president of the board of education of Bedford Central School District and the Westchester Putnam School Boards Association.