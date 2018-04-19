Six Bleakley Platt attorneys named to Top women list

Six attorneys with White Plains-based Bleakley Platt & Schmidt LLP have been included in the “New York Metro 2017 Super Lawyers /The Top Women” list.

The attorneys receiving the honor are partners in the firm, Susan E. Galvão, Mary Ellen Manley, Frances M. Pantaleo and Nancy J. Rudolph along with Mary Anne Wirth and Elizabeth Briand.

Founded in 1937, Bleakley Platt’s key practice areas include civil and criminal litigation, intellectual property litigation, trusts and estates, commercial finance, real estate, corporate and health law and labor and employment.