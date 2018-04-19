Stop & Share in Scarsdale

Scarsdale Village merchants, in collaboration with The Acceleration Project, are staging the Scarsdale Village Spring Shop & Share event to benefit Family Services of Westchester.

Participating Scarsdale Village merchants plan to either donate a percentage of proceeds from sales or a fixed pledge amount to FSW during this two-day event, April 26 and 27. Some merchants will display their wares outdoors, similar to the annual summer sidewalk sale, and many will be offering discounts and other promotions.

“This event will contribute to the vitality of Scarsdale Village, drawing members of the community and surrounding communities to shop and support our local merchants while giving back to one of the largest human services and mental health nonprofit organizations in Westchester County,” said Jane Veron, CEO of The Acceleration Project.

Marcy Berman-Goldstein of I Am More Scarsdale, and Michael Rosen of Eye Gallery are co-chairs of the event.