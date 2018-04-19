New trustees for WLS

The Westchester Library System (WLS) has announced two new members to its board of trustees. Karen Kelley of Peekskill joins as the District XII representative covering Peekskill. The new District II representative covering Briarcliff Manor, Ossining and Tarrytown is Jonathan Marshall, a resident of Tarrytown. Their terms last five years.

Kelley has more than three decades in health care management, policy development, advocacy and outreach.

Marshall is a native of Los Angeles and has a background in publishing and was with major magazines, including Newsweek, Car and Driver and Rolling Stone. In 2010, he launched JM Media Sales in Tarrytown.

Catherine Draper of Pelham was re-elected to another five-year term as the District IX representative covering Bronxville, Eastchester, Pelham and Tuckahoe. In addition, the WLS Board elected the following officers for 2018: Sean Ryan of Armonk as president; Susan Morduch of Ardsley as vice president; Bernie Seiler of Mount Kisco as secretary; and Edris Scherer of North Salem to another term as treasurer.