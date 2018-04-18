Mermaids swim into Beacon Gallery

RiverWinds Gallery at 172 Main St. in Beacon is presenting “Transformational Tides,” monoprints of mermaids by Carol Margreither Mainardi. The exhibition runs through May 6.

Mainardi’s works are described as capturing the openness that mermaids feel, being safe to swim and dance in the water. Some of her art portrays mermaids celebrating clean water, while elsewhere she depicts the sadness a mermaid must endure when exposed to pollution.

Mainardi is communications chair of the New York Guild of Bookworkers and offers individual and group instruction in bookbinding, printmaking and other areas. Among her clients are Princeton University, Simon & Schuster, the New York Botanical Garden and Sony.

The gallery is open Wednesdays through Mondays from noon to 6 p.m. and during Beacon’s Second Saturday promotions, from noon to 9 p.m.