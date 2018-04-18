Home Good Things Happening Westchester Mermaids swim into Beacon Gallery

Mermaids swim into Beacon Gallery

Editorial Staff
“My Blue Planet,” monoprint by Carol Margreither Mainardi.

RiverWinds Gallery at 172 Main St. in Beacon is presenting “Transformational Tides,” monoprints of mermaids by Carol Margreither Mainardi. The exhibition runs through May 6.

Mainardi’s works are described as capturing the openness that mermaids feel, being safe to swim and dance in the water. Some of her art portrays mermaids celebrating clean water, while elsewhere she depicts the sadness a mermaid must endure when exposed to pollution. 

Mainardi  is communications chair of the New York Guild of Bookworkers and offers individual and group instruction in bookbinding, printmaking and other areas. Among her clients are Princeton University, Simon & Schuster, the New York Botanical Garden and Sony.

The gallery is open Wednesdays through Mondays from noon to 6 p.m. and during Beacon’s Second Saturday promotions, from noon to 9 p.m.  

