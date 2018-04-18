Fairfield Chamber’s 19th annual fundraiser

The 2018 Spring Fling Party, the 19th annual fundraiser and silent auction event benefitting the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce on April 19 will take place at the historic Burr Mansion, 739 Old Post Road, Fairfield, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Appetizers and light bites will be served throughout the evening by local area restaurants: CRAVE Restaurant, Italian Kitchen, LobsterCraft, Quattro Pazzi, The Castle on Post, Shearwater Coffee Bar and Wholefoods. Open bar serving wine and beer plus soft drinks will be offered with each ticket, plus a special Rosé Bar, featuring some of the most popular, new Rosé wines, sponsored by Mo’s Wine and Spirits.

This event is made possible by sponsors, including ACBI Insurance, Bankwell in Fairfield, First County Bank, Charles Schwab, Fairfield County Bank, Kleban Properties, TVEyes, Sacred Heart University, Massage Envy, Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, Mo’s Wine & Soirits and Kate Eisemann Pictures. For more information and ticket reservations ($50 members; $60 nonmembers), register on the chamber website FairfieldCTChamber.com or call the 203-255-1011.