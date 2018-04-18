Sole Sisters donates 1,000 pairs of shoes

The Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters teamed up with Neighbor to Neighbor in late February into early March to host a townwide shoe drive for low-income families in the Greenwich community.

More than 1,000 pairs of new and “gently used” shoes were collected. The drive took place across several locations in Greenwich, including private and public schools, Mane Event Salon, Temple Shalom, First Presbyterian Church, the Greenwich United Way office, the YWCA of Greenwich and Neighbor to Neighbor. Spearheading the shoe drive was 2018 Sole Sisters Luncheon committee members Kirsten Riemer and Olivia Langston.

“We are so fortunate to live in such a giving community. The support and generosity of the Sole Sisters initiative is nothing short of overwhelming and we are thrilled that so many in need will benefit from our work,” Riemer said. The 13th Annual Sole Sisters Luncheon will take place later this month at Greenwich Country Club.