41 Greenwich Hospital doctors make ‘Best’ list

A total of 41 Greenwich Hospital-affiliated physicians and more than 400 from across Yale New Haven Health — which includes Bridgeport, Yale New Haven and Lawrence + Memorial hospitals in Connecticut, Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island and Northeast Medical Group — have been selected by their state colleagues for Connecticut magazine’s 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America list in the April 2018 issue.

“Our exceptional medical staff of physicians and surgeons enables Greenwich Hospital to deliver the highest level of care,” said Norman G. Roth, president and CEO of Greenwich Hospital. “We greatly appreciate all that they do on behalf of our patients and the many communities we serve in Connecticut and New York.”

Selection for the list recently changed when Hearst Media acquired Connecticut magazine. The list is now compiled by Best Doctors, which undertakes a peer-to-peer survey every two years. Only currently listed Best Doctors can submit nominations for doctors who, in their judgment, are the best in their field.

The Greenwich Hospital winners are: Khalid M. Abbed, neurological surgery; Paul J. Apostolides, neurosurgery; Theodore A. Blaine, orthopedic surgery; Annette Bond, obstetrics/gynecology; Richard J. Brauer, otolaryngology; Joseph Brennan, cardiovascular disease; Henry S. Cabin, cardiovascular disease; Mark H. Camel; neurological surgery; Michael Caty, pediatric surgery; Michael R. Clain, orthopedic surgery; Michael W. Cleman, cardiovascular disease; Robert Cowles, pediatric surgery; James G. Cunningham, orthopedic surgery; Richard L. Danehower, rheumatology; Frank Ennis, orthopeadic surgery; Amory Fiore, neurosurgery; Brian Hines, obstetrics/gynecology; William H. Hines, nephrology; Christopher J.A. Howes, cardiovascular disease; Neda Khaghan, gastroenterology; Christina Kim, pediatric urology; Steven A. Laifer, obstetrics/gynecology; Francis Y. Lee, orthopedic surgery; Gavin X. McLeod, infectious disease; Seth R. Miller, orthopedic surgery; Daniel Petrylak, medical oncology/hematology; Michael S. Remetz, cardiovascular disease; James R. Sabetta, infectious disease; Karen A. Santucci, pediatric emergency medicine; Michael Schilsky, gastroenterology; John F. Setaro, cardiovascular disease; Paul Sethi, orthopedic surgery; Joseph Sproviero, allergy/immunology; Melvin H. Thornton, obstetrics/gynecology; Craig D. Tifford, orthopedic surgery; David Tom, ophthalmology; Marco Verga, radiology; Barbara A. Ward, surgical oncology; David B. Weinstein, obstetrics/gynecology; Lynn D. Wilson, radiation oncology; and Felice R. Zwas, gastroenterology.