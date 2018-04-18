CT Port Authority chair addresses forum

Scott Bates, the chairman of the Connecticut Port Authority was one of several regional experts to take part in a forum on transportation sponsored by Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy on April 3 in New London. The forum explored the implications of the Trump administration’s transportation spending proposals and their potential impact on Connecticut.

Bates made clear that the Connecticut Port Authority sees the state’s three major deep-water ports as a critical part of Connecticut’s economic development infrastructure and urged local leaders and state policy makers to think in those terms. He noted that ports are eligible to apply for funding under the federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program and said the Connecticut Port Authority is in position to “advocate on behalf of all Connecticut ports, rather than forcing the ports of New London, New Haven and Bridgeport to compete against each other for the same federal resources.”

“In a state of this size it is important for us to align our interests in a way that benefits our entire state rather than a system that encourages intrastate competition,” Bates said. “There are numerous ways we can connect our existing deep-water ports to work collaboratively and in support of inland transportation hubs. One potential emerging market is in offshore wind. Connecticut is geographically located in the exact center of an offshore wind market that stretches from the mid-Atlantic to the Gulf of Maine. This is a perfect example of an economic development opportunity custom made for the TIGER grant program and we appreciate Senator Murphy’s willingness to advocate on our behalf with regard to future federal funding,” Bates said.