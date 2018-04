Headquartered in Stamford, First County Bank awarded Gloria Suarez with $1,000. She was the winner of the grand opening drawing at the new Fairfield branch of First County Bank.

From left: Benedict Peter, branch manager and Iliana Nikolova, assistant branch manager of the First County Bank Fairfield branch, award $1,000 to grand opening drawing winner Gloria Suarez, along with Willard Miley, senior vice president and director of retail banking.