Cinco De Derby gala coming soon

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut (CGC) in Stamford, a nonprofit agency dedicated to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teens in lower Fairfield County, will host its annual gala on May 5 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

This year’s event, Cinco De Derby, is the agency’s largest event of the year and is expected to draw more than 300 guests to the waterfront at Wee Burn Beach Club in Rowayton. The event will honor James A. Colica and GE Capital with the Distinguished Public Service Award for their outstanding personal and corporate commitment to children’s mental health.

The Kentucky Derby-themed gala falls on Cinco de Mayo and the event festivities will reflect the spirit of these two celebrations. The evening includes a live television viewing of the Kentucky Derby, a 50/50 raffle, a cocktail reception, dinner and the chance to participate in silent and live auctions. All proceeds from the event will support CGC’s work helping children who are struggling with issues like depression, anxiety, abuse or suicidal thoughts access the high-quality mental health services they need.

“This is an important evening for us” said CGC’s President and CEO Eliot Brenner. “It is our largest fundraiser of the year and a celebration of outstanding successes. More importantly, it is an opportunity for us to rededicate ourselves to the mission and educate attendees about the critical need for children’s mental and behavioral health services in our community.”

For tickets, visit childguidancect.org/gala; for sponsorship opportunities or to purchase a table, contact Jeannine Egdorf, at 203-517-3320 or jeannine.egdorf@childguidancect.org.