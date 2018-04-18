Greenwich business expo is April 26

Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Business Showcase on April 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road in Old Greenwich.

More than 70 exhibitors and many food and beverage vendors will present their offerings. All are welcome to stroll among exhibitor tables, sample and take advantage of special sales. The chamber encourages all who are interested in supporting commerce to attend.

Sponsors include Greenwich Hospital, Aquarion Water, Choice Pet, Sam Bridge Nurseries, Val’s Wine and Jen Danzi Productions.

Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Valet parking will be available. Visit Greenwichchamber.com to buy tickets or email greenwichchamber@greenwichchamber.com or call 203-869-3500.