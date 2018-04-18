WCHN announces new board leadership

Andrew Whittingham, president and CEO of Stamford private investment firm C.A.W.L. Developments Inc., has been appointed chairman of the board of directors at Western Connecticut Health Network.

He succeeds Richard Jabara, who completed his term as chairman.

Whittingham has been on the board of Norwalk Hospital – which, along with Danbury and New Milford Hospitals, is part of WCHN – since 2008, where he held the titles of treasurer, secretary, and vice chairman of the board. In addition, he has served the organization in various leadership positions on the Finance, Strategic Planning, Technology, and Governance committees.

WCHN also announced that Frontier Communications President and CEO Daniel McCarthy has been appointed vice chairman of the board. He is also a member of the WCHN Corporate Advisory Council; sits on the board of directors of Constellation Brands Inc. and The Foundations in Education for the Diocese of Bridgeport; is a member of the board of directors of The Business Council of Fairfield County and the Business Roundtable; and has been on Sacred Heart University’s board of trustees since December 2013.

In addition, Edward Mahony has been named secretary of the WCHN board, having just completed his term as chairman of the Norwalk Hospital Board of Directors. Mahony has been the executive vice president of Purdue Pharma LP since 2015, where he is responsible for due diligence and integration.