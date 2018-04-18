Home Fairfield Icahn and Deason continue attack on Xerox CEO; offer alternative strategy for...

Icahn and Deason continue attack on Xerox CEO; offer alternative strategy for company's future

By
Phil Hall
-
Billionaire Carl Icahn

Investor Carl Icahn and business executive Darwin Deason have redoubled their efforts to nix Xerox Corp.’s $6.1 billion sale to Fujifilm Holdings Corp., attacking the decision-making of CEO Jeffrey Jacobson in a new letter sent to shareholders.

Icahn and Deason’s letter to shareholders of the Norwalk-Headquartered corporation, dubbed a “Presentation on Rescuing & Revitalizing the Company,”  berates Jacobson for his handling of negotiations with Fujifilm and says the company never investigated strategies beyond the Fujifilm deal.

Darwin Deason dallas billionaire Xerox
Icahn’s investment partner Darwin Deason

“Both the substance of the proposed value-destroying transaction and the conflict-tainted process by which it was hatched are an insult to long-suffering Xerox shareholders and make a mockery of well-established corporate governance norms,” wrote Icahn and Deason, who together control 15 percent of the company’s shares.

Icahn and Deason also presented a four-step strategy to explore new business partnerships, more aggressively drive cost-savings efforts, monetize the intellectual property output from Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center, and pursue new Asia-Pacific market alliances beyond Fujifilm.

Xerox responded to the latest volley from Icahn and Deason with a statement that dismissed the presentation as a rehash of “prior misleading statements,” adding that it “failed to provide a credible or actionable alternative to create value for shareholders.”

