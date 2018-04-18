Jack Condlin retiring as Stamford Chamber leader after 20 years

John P. “Jack” Condlin is retiring as president and CEO of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce effective June 30. He will be replaced by Heather Cavanagh, who for the past 18 months has served as the chamber’s director of events and marketing.

“I will be leaving this position with very mixed emotions,” Condlin said. “At a certain point in your life, you know when the time is right for a new chapter. It is time to pass the baton to new leadership.”

Condlin thanked those who served on the chamber’s executive committee and the chamber’s board of directors over the years “for their years of service and providing guidance to me for the past 20 years.”

“We are grateful to Jack for his many contributions throughout his 20-year tenure,” said Fanny Ferreira, chairman of the board. “The chamber has evolved into the preeminent business-advocacy organization thanks to his leadership and his hands-on approach to work for the benefit of the Stamford chamber’s members.”

Among Condlin’s achievements, she said, was the creation of committees to address the challenges that the businesses in Stamford had to address, including transportation, workforce development, education, and the committees Women’s Leadership, Young Professionals and J.M. Wright Tech.

Prior to joining the chamber, Condlin was the executive director of the Stamford Urban Renewal Commission from 1981 to 1984. From 1984 to 1996 he was the executive vice president, COO at real estate firm Marlo Associates.

Cavanagh has worked with the chamber for more than 20 years, including a stint as chairman of its ambassador committee. She has also led several other chambers, as the executive director of the Darien, Westport, and South Kingstown, Rhode Island chambers of commerce.